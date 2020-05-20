Fitch: India’s coronavirus stimulus impact only 1% of GDP

Fitch Ratings, in its latest note, assessed the impact of India’s massive USD 266 billion stimulus package against the coronavirus crisis.
Key quotes
"About half of the package amount covers fiscal measures that had previously been announced and also include the estimated economic impact of monetary stimulus from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). "
“A seeming reluctance for fiscal expansion by the central government amid the Covid-19 crisis in India also poses a significant downside risk to its 1.”
"India's economic crisis is growing increasingly dire due to surging Covid-19 infections and weak demand both domestically and externally. We believe that every delay to effective government stimulus will only deepen the downturn, which will eventually require even more spending to lift the economy out of doldrums, which could see the deficit come in wider."
The new fiscal stimulus announced between May 13 and 17 is "made up of the government loan guarantees, credit extensions to be led by banks, and regulatory amendments.”
"We see the package as being lacking in addressing the immediate concerns of the economy and have revised our central and combined deficit forecasts for FY2020/21 (April-March) to 7% and 11% of GDP respectively, from 6.2 % and 9% previously, "
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April month is due early on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The data will be key for GBP/USD pair traders considering the survey period that includes the coronavirus-led lockdown.
EUR/USD makes a move toward 100-day average on signs of risk reset
With the US stock futures pointing to risk reset, EUR/USD appears set to test the 100-day average for the second straight day. Sentiment indices point to a positive turnaround in the Eurozone economy. Analysts expect the shared currency to test 1.10 in the near-term.
WTI charts descending triangle
WTI's is consolidating in a descending triangle, according to the hourly chart. The black gold has been largely restricted to a narrow range of $31 to $33 since Monday. A breakout, if confirmed, would imply a continuation of the recent rally.
Gold rises to $1,750, forming a rising wedge
Gold's 15-minutes chart shows a rising wedge pattern. A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion.
US Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index May Preview: Is the bottom in?
Is the fastest and most devastating collapse in employment and GDP in US history reaching its bottom? That is one conclusion from the expected bounce in May purchasing managers’ indexes from the UK firm IHS Markit.