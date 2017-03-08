Fitch expects Australia’s mortgage arrears to fall in 2Q17 and 3Q17

Fitch expects Australia’s mortgage arrears to fall in 2Q17 and 3Q17By Dhwani Mehta
The US ratings agency, Fitch ratings, is out with its latest review report on Australia’s ‘Mortgage Market Index‘, which measures the mortgage arrears.
Key Points via Reuters:
Australia's mortgage arrears increased by 12bp qoq to 1.21% at end-1Q17, due to seasonal Christmas/holiday spending and possible difficulties faced by consumers because of low real-wage growth
The qoq increase in arrears from 4Q16 to 1Q17 was less than 1Q16 (16bp qoq to 1.10%)
The 30+ days arrears in 1Q17 were 11bp higher yoy, despite an improved economic environment and lower standard variable interest rates
Unemployment increased slightly by 2bp and real wage growth was low, but positive.
Underemployment has been growing despite relatively stable unemployment
Fitch Ratings expects arrears to fall in 2Q17 and 3Q17 after the holiday season due to the current low interest rate environment and decreasing unemployment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.