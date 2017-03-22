Fitch downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'A+'; Outlook stable

International ratings agency, Fitch Ratings has downgraded Saudi Arabia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA-', while keeping the outlooks stable.

The issue ratings on Saudi Arabia's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

The Country Ceiling has been downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1+'.

Key rating drivers:

• continued deterioration of public and external balance sheets

• significantly wider than expected fiscal deficit in 2016

• continued doubts about the extent to which the government's ambitious reform programme can be implemented