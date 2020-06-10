Fitch: Coronavirus pandemic has drastically weakened India’s growth outlook

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically weakened India’s growth outlook and has laid bare challenges caused by high public-debt burden, Fitch Ratings said in its latest report published on Wednesday.
“Expect India’s public debt to GDP ratio to rise to 84% of GDP in FY21, up from the previous forecast of 71%.”
“India growth may return to higher levels vs peers post-crisis, if it avoids further financial sector weakening.”
USD/INR trades flat around 75.50
Buyers continue to lurk below 75.50, as USD/INR keeps its recovery mode intact so far this Wednesday, despite broad-US dollar weakness. Focus shifts to the Fed decision.
