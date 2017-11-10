Fitch: City of Barcelona's IDRs not affected by Catalonia's RWN

Fitch: City of Barcelona's IDRs not affected by Catalonia's RWNBy Eren Sengezer
"The City of Barcelona's (Barcelona) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs; BBB+/Positive/F2) are not affected in the short-term by the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) placed on 5 October on the Autonomous Community of Catalonia," Fitch Ratings said in a recent report.
Key highlights:
- The president of Catalonia on 10 October called Catalonia's unilateral declaration of independence, but has suspended it in search of dialogue.
- The central government has required the president to confirm whether it has formally declared independence.
- This is in line with our rating case scenario, which incorporates an escalation of the existing tensions between the central and regional governments.
- Our negative rating action on Catalonia will have no immediate rating impact on Barcelona given that the regional government has negligible influence on the city's revenue and expenditure.
- We currently do not expect the political developments to challenge Barcelona's strong revenue.
- We expect that the recently announced changes of legal headquarters of many large companies to outside of Catalonia and growing tensions will result in negative effects -albeit limited- on the local economy.
