Fitch: Chinese firms will face slower growth next year

Fitch: Chinese firms will face slower growth next yearBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Fitch Ratings is out with some comments on the Chinese firms.
Key Points:
Bankruptcies to keep rising as China tackles overcapacity.
Bankruptcies likely to keep rising quickly over next few years due to rising policy attention, tightening of credit conditions.
Recent deceleration in credit growth suggests firms will face slower growth next year.
