Fitch: China making progress in shrinking shadow banking

Fitch: China making progress in shrinking shadow bankingBy Omkar Godbole
China's shadow-banking sector has shrunk in response to the regulatory clampdown launched in early 2017, which could address certain risks to the financial system if it continues over the medium term, says Fitch Ratings.
Key points
Declining shadow-banking activity could create potential liquidity shortages, but the recently announced targeted cut to the required reserve ratio (RRR) illustrates that the authorities will use policy tools to guard against a significant impact on prioritised sectors.
Fitch expects the economy to start slowing in 3Q17, but the deceleration is likely to be gradual, with GDP forecast to grow by 6.3% in 2018, down from 6.7% in 2017.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.