Fitch: China loosens fiscal policy to support slowing economy

“We do not expect the Russia-Ukraine conflict to pose major risks to China’s growth outlook, though it will push up import prices for key commodities, including oil,” said global rating giant Fitch during the latest update heading into Wednesday’s European session.

“However, China’s geopolitical positioning in the crisis could further strain its relations with western democracies and hurt economic ties with them over the longer term,” adds Fitch Ratings.

Additional comments

Fiscal policy will loosen to accommodate this year’s growth objective, despite the lowering of the headline budget deficit target to 2.8% of GDP, from 3.1% in 2021.

On a Fitch consolidated basis, which includes infrastructure spending and other official budgetary activity outside of the headline budget, we forecast the deficit will widen to 5.8% in 2022, from 4.4% in 2021.

Fitch expects a 15bp cut to the de facto policy rate, the medium-term lending facility rate, and a 50bp reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratios during 1Q22, which should provide a modest boost to credit growth this year.

Our outlook for China’s housing sales assumes a modest recovery in 2H22.

Market reaction

USD/CNH retreats from intraday high while reversing the early Asian session gains near 6.3250 by the press time.

