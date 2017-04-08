Fitch affirms Sweden at 'AAA'; outlook stable - Reuters

Fitch affirms Sweden at 'AAA'; outlook stable - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
Fitch Ratings affirmed Sweden's's credit note at 'AAA' and said that the outlook was stable.
Key highlights (via Reuters):
- Sweden's 'AAA' IDRs reflect strong governance and human development indicators, a high level of income per capita, and a track record of sound economic policy and public finances management
- Economic growth is faster than peers. Strong domestic demand - especially investment - is driving economic growth, which was 3.1% yoy in 1H17
- Monetary policy remains loose despite the continuing strength in economic activity
- The central bank policy rate remains at -0.50%. Current Riksbank projections assume that the repo rate would not increase before mid-2018
