Fitch affirms Norway at 'AAA'; outlook stable - Reuters

Fitch affirms Norway at 'AAA'; outlook stable - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norway's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook," Reuters reported.
Key quotes:
- Fitch on Norway - Expect recently adopted macro-prudential measures will help stabilise housing market and lead to a gradual price soft landing
- Fitch says Norway's rating, stable outlooks reflect sovereign's strong balance sheet, current account surpluses, among others
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.