Fiscal positions to support AUD and NZD – HSBC

AUD and NZD could do well given healthy fiscal positions whereas fiscal imbalances are likely to weigh on the EUR. Meanwhile, GBP and CAD are set to weaken this year on fiscal vulnerabilities, per HSBC.
Key quotes
“Those with the most room to support their economies through the course of the drawn-out recovery should feel the benefit from a currency perspective. In this light, we believe the AUD and NZD will perform well.”
“The fiscal imbalances and inconsistencies across the Eurozone, without a clear plan to mutualise debt in some form, will see renewed questions about the sustainability of the single currency zone. While we do not envisage a EUR break-up, the market may put a greater price on this possibility, which will weigh on EUR/USD.”
“GBP looks vulnerable from a fiscal perspective with a high level of debt-to-GDP, large deficit and in need of foreign financing. This is before one considers the potential political tribulations of Brexit and risk that no trade deal is reached with the European Union by the end of this year. We see GBP/USD falling this year before a modest reversal in 2021. CAD will suffer a similar fate and we expect it to depreciate against USD in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits highest since 2012 above $1,760
Gold has hit a new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as central banks extend their bond-buying schemes and speculation about negative rates. Speculation remains elevated.
EUR/USD trades above 1.08 amid Powell's stark warnings
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, in range. Fed Chair Powell warned of a long recovery and unemployment above 25% in the US. The ECB is ready to do more. Sino-American tensions are mounting around Huawei and coronavirus.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.21 amid Brexit, BOE concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.21, consolidating its losses. Fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates is weighing on the pound.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play
Heading into the expiry week, WTI (June futures on Nymex) bulls show little sign of nervousness when compared to the May contract expiry carnage.