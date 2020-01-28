ANZ analysts believe governments across the globe need to play a bigger role in supporting economic growth by loosening their purse strings.
Key quotes
Recent easing by global central banks is putting a floor under the slowdown, which alongside a more conciliatory tone between the US and China is a welcome development.
The hurdle for further easing isn’t high, but with many central banks running low on ammo, it could be time for fiscal policy to up the ante.
The global economy is expected to rebound in 2020, courtesy of aggressive monetary policy easing last year and thawing US-China trade tensions. The Federal Reserve delivered three 25 basis point rate cuts in the second half of 2019 and recently cited persistently high inflation as a prerequisite for rate hikes.
Both BOJ and the ECB are already running negative interest rate policies, while rates are closing to zero lower bound in Australia and New Zealand. So, there is limited room for further monetary stimulus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia's Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013
AUD/USD looks set to print a 3.5-month low below 0.6750 with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6753, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6762 a few minutes before press time.
USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment
USD/JPY drops to 108.90 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair tests the lowest since January 08 while also flashing losses for the eighth day in a row.
Death toll from China's coronavirus jumps to 100 in Hubei province
Chinese officials said the virus isn’t yet under control despite aggressive steps to limit movement for millions of people who live in cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
WTI: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI bears catch a breath as the quote flashes $53.00 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped to the lowest since October.
GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside
Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.