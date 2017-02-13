Fiscal constraints on the US political agenda – Goldman Sachs

Jan Hatzius and Alec Phillips, Analysts at Goldman Sachs publish two separate notes, both of which analyses Trump’s US fiscal plans and the forthcoming challenges surrounding it.

Key Quotes from Phillips’ note:

“First, the projected deficit at the end of the ten-year period that Congress uses for fiscal plans is slightly larger.”

“Second, Republican leaders will need to make room in the budget for tax reform and increased infrastructure spending, unlike previous budget proposals.”

“Third, more of the budget appears to be politically off-limits to proposed cuts than in the past.”