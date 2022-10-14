New Zealand (NZ) Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson made some comments on the economic outlook and trade relations with China.
Key quotes
“NZ has good economic fundamentals.”
“NZ needs to diversify trade away from China.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6300 despite soft China's inflation
AUD/USD is extending its rebound above 0.6300, despite softer Chinese inflation data. The US dollar is on its recovery mode, ignoring the risk-on market profile. China's trade balance and US consumer data awaited.
USD/JPY bulls poke 24-year high above 147.00, Japan intervention, US data in focus
USD/JPY prints mild gains around 147.30 while printing the eight-day uptrend near the highest levels since 1998 as Tokyo opens on Friday. The yen pair stays on the bull's radar, despite retreating from a multi-year high before a few hours.
Gold stays softer below $1,680 hurdle, US Retail Sale eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured around $1,662 during Friday’s Asian session, reversing the previous day’s bounce off a fortnight low, as the US dollar traces firmer Treasury yields to rebound ahead of the key consumer-centric data from the US.
XRP: Has the recent rebound shifted the bearish narrative?
XRP price witnessed an extremely volatile market behavior amidst the US Consumer Price Index release. Key levels have been defined to determine the next trending direction. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.56.
Hot CPI means the Fed pivot is well beyond the horizon
The much hotter-than-expected CPI does not offer much in the way of pleasant news for equity markets, with 10-year Treasury yields topping 4 %. The second-round effects of inflation are clearly being felt across the economy.