Financial Markets: The disappearance of fundamentalists during crises – Natixis

What we have seen since the start of the coronavirus crisis is considerable daily volatility in share prices and in credit spreads: this high-frequency high volatility is incompatible with a market of fundamentalists, per Natixis.
Key quotes
“It is normal that prices may fall due to new information (the arrival of the epidemic in Europe and the United States); high daily volatility is not.”
“The disappearance of fundamentalists gives rise to high price volatility, as participants react to daily news without any relationship with the long-term fundamental value of assets.”
“The models show that at some point, the proportion of fundamentalists rises again, as participants with short-term horizons end up making too many losses and gradually disappear.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from two-week highs ahead critical data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, off the highs as markets cool down. Post-Easter coronavirus statistics, US retail sales for March and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book are all eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as the UK contemplates lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. US retail sales are eyed.
Forex Today: Returning to normal? Another storm is brewing, coronavirus figures, top-tier data eyed
Markets are mixed in Asia and futures are pointing to a marginally lower open in the US after rallying on Tuesday. The dollar is edging up after coming under pressure beforehand. The economic calendar fills up on Wednesday.
Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.
WTI: On the back foot below weekly falling trendline
Having failed to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Asia, WTI stays under pressure around $20.50 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. March-end low appears nearby on the bears’ radar. Buyers will look for entry beyond 200-HMA.