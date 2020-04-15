Financial Markets: The disappearance of fundamentalists during crises – Natixis

What we have seen since the start of the coronavirus crisis is considerable daily volatility in share prices and in credit spreads: this high-frequency high volatility is incompatible with a market of fundamentalists, per Natixis.

Key quotes

“It is normal that prices may fall due to new information (the arrival of the epidemic in Europe and the United States); high daily volatility is not.”

“The disappearance of fundamentalists gives rise to high price volatility, as participants react to daily news without any relationship with the long-term fundamental value of assets.”

“The models show that at some point, the proportion of fundamentalists rises again, as participants with short-term horizons end up making too many losses and gradually disappear.”