Financial Markets: Steps to consider during market volatility – Charles Schwab

There are a few steps that all investors can consider during market volatility, per Charles Schwab sources.

Key quotes

“Resist the urge to sell based solely on recent market movements. Selling stocks when markets drop can make temporary losses permanent. Staying the course, while difficult emotionally, may be healthier for your portfolio.”

“Revisit your risk tolerance and risk capacity. If recent volatility has made you extremely uncomfortable or if you will need money from your portfolio soon, make sure the amount invested in riskier assets, such as stocks, isn’t too high.”

“Make sure your portfolio is appropriately diversified. Market volatility underscores the importance of having a portfolio that contains a variety of asset classes, including stocks and bonds.”

“Rebalance your portfolio as needed. It’s a good idea to rebalance your portfolio periodically to bring it back to your original asset allocation targets.”