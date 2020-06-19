Fibonacci extension levels project a very low weekly target for GBP/JPY

- GBP has had a tough week and the pair is 0.72% lower on Friday and over 2% lower on the week.
- There are some projected targets below the psychological 120.00 level.
GBP/JPY weekly chart
It has been a very tough week for GBP. The market clearly thought the Bank of England could have done more to support the pound after the GBP 100bln was priced into the expectations of the market. One of the key hawkish comments was the fact that the BoE believes that the amount of liquidity in the market is sufficient. The BoE then announced that the purchase speed will slow down and the currency dropped. It must be stressed that at the moment a hawkish central bank means less stimulus is projected and this is bearish for the currencies. Previously this might not have been the case but the coronavirus pandemic puts us in an upside down world.
Looking a the implications of the fundamental information the chart below reflects the bearishness. The weekly candle could close very close to the lows (Marubozu). Looking at the wave analysis and the next support is holding at 129.54 and if this level breaks the next is the red support line at the 125.00 psychological level.
The Fibonacci extension lines measuring the previous wave higher show that if the support zones do give way the old support just above 1.15 is the target. This is obviously a pretty long term scenario but it cannot be ignored.
Additional levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|132.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.76
|Daily SMA50
|133.57
|Daily SMA100
|135.36
|Daily SMA200
|137.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.53
|Previous Daily Low
|132.4
|Previous Weekly High
|139.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.8
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.
Gold: XAU/USD hits three-week highs, tests again critical resistance around $1745
Gold prices rose further after the London fix, and reached at $1745/oz the highest intraday level in four weeks. It was unable to break the barrier around $1745/40 and pulled back modestly.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.