Fed's Yellen: We want confidence in economy before shrinking balance sheet

By Eren ŞENGEZER

Janet Yellen, the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, responds to questions from the press:

Key quotes

  • Could buy bonds again, but does not want to use that tool
  • Monetary policy is currently accommodative
  • We are closing in on employment objectives, inflation objectives
  •  FOMC has not discussed in details potential fiscal changes
  • We have not mapped out possible response to fiscal changes
  • Fed recognizes there is great uncertainty of fiscal policy
