Fed's Yellen: We want confidence in economy before shrinking balance sheet

Fed's Yellen: We want confidence in economy before shrinking balance sheetBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Janet Yellen, the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, responds to questions from the press:
Key quotes
- Could buy bonds again, but does not want to use that tool
- Monetary policy is currently accommodative
- We are closing in on employment objectives, inflation objectives
- FOMC has not discussed in details potential fiscal changes
- We have not mapped out possible response to fiscal changes
- Fed recognizes there is great uncertainty of fiscal policy