Fed's Yellen: There is a "great deal of uncertainty" on Trump's economic policies

Fed's Yellen: There is a "great deal of uncertainty" on Trump's economic policiesBy Felipe Erazo
During a Q&A session after her speech at the Executives Club of Chicago, Fed's Chairwoman Janet Yellen said that China, Japan and Europe are all showing positive data.
Key quotes (via Bloomberg TV):
- The most the Fed can do is help to pull in discouraged workers
- US economy's potential to grow looks to be about 2% unless labor force grows faster
- Central bankers understand linkages between countries
- Nothing I said today is based on fiscal policy changes