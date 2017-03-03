Fed's Yellen: There is a "great deal of uncertainty" on Trump's economic policies

By Felipe Erazo

During a Q&A session after her speech at the Executives Club of Chicago, Fed's Chairwoman Janet Yellen said that China, Japan and Europe are all showing positive data.

Key quotes (via Bloomberg TV):

  • The most the Fed can do is help to pull in discouraged workers
  • US economy's potential to grow looks to be about 2% unless labor force grows faster
  • Central bankers understand linkages between countries
  • Nothing I said today is based on fiscal policy changes