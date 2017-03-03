Fed's Yellen: Rate hike at next meeting "would likely be appropriate" if data is good enough

Fed's Yellen: Rate hike at next meeting "would likely be appropriate" if data is good enoughBy Felipe Erazo
Fed's Chairwoman Janet Yellen is hitting the wires, noting that a rate increase at next meeting "would likely be appropriate" if Fed determines that data on employment and inflation are continuing to move in line with expectations.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Pace of tightening likely to be faster this year than in 2015 and 2016
- Employment goal "essentially met" and inflation "moving closer" to 2 percent target
- Risks to growth, including economic conditions abroad, have receded and that developments since mid-2016 support view that Fed is on track to reach goals