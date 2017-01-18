Fed's Yellen: Never had a situation where member of Administration has tried to put pressure

Fed's Yellen: Never had a situation where member of Administration has tried to put pressureBy Felipe Erazo
Fed's Chairwoman Janet Yellen keeps crossing the wires, now saying that the Federal Reserve has a very long tradition of regular meetings between Fed Chair and Treasury Secretary.
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Fed has made significant progress in too-big-to-fail work
- There is still unacceptable conduct in financial services industry, want to see improvement
- Fed is very focused on global growth, which has been weak