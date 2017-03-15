Fed's Yellen: It's uncertain just how much sentiment impacts spending decisions

Fed's Yellen: It's uncertain just how much sentiment impacts spending decisionsBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Janet Yellen, the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, continues to respond to questions from the press:
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- Global economy is doing better
- It's uncertain just how much sentiment impacts spending decisions
- Most of business people fed has talked to say they have 'wait and see' attitude on trump fiscal plans
- Would welcome stronger economic growth
- Have not seen hard evidence of changes in spending decisions based on fiscal plans
- If we see major shift in spending, could very well affect economic outlook
- Fiscal policies that speed growth should be considered by Trump administration