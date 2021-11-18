Fed's Williams: We are seeing a broader based increase in inflation

FX markets have not see any reaction to these comments, with the DXY still trading a tad weaker on the day to the south of the 95.80 level.

On the Fed's average inflation targeting framework announced in 2020, Williams said it was well suited for the current environment, as it starts from a point of making sure inflation expectations are anchored at 2.0%.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said we are seeing broader-based increases in inflation on Thursday, according to Reuters. Even after taking into account base effects, said Williams, we are seeing a pick up in underlying inflation in the US. Long-run inflation expectations reversed earlier declines, he continued, and are now at levels seen in 2013 and 2014.

