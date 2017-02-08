Fed’s Williams: US growth rate potential likely around 1.5% for foreseeable future

Fed’s Williams: US growth rate potential likely around 1.5% for foreseeable futureBy Eren Sengezer
John Williams, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, is out on the wires with the key quotes, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- US growth rate potential likely around 1.5% for foreseeable future
- In recent months, some special transitory factors have been pulling inflation down
- Still have ‘a ways’ to go in terms of inflation
- Interest rates remain the prime instrument for moderating economy
