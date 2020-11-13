Fed's Williams: Unemployment is still very high and we're still in a deep hole

News on the US economy has been much better than expected, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Economic indicators still show the economy on a positive trajectory."

"Rising COVID cases puts a question mark on the economy and expects growth to slow."

"Even today unemployment is still very high and we're still in a deep hole."

"The global economy is still quite weak so there is downward pressure on inflation."

"Issue will be inflation lower than we want in the next few years."

"Financial markets are more focused on covid because that's the primary driver of the economy."

"Fed's decisions on interest rates and monetary policy will depend on what happens with the economy."

"Monetary policy is having real effects on jobs and the economy."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 92.88.