Fed's Williams sees Fed 'half way' on rate-hike path: CNN

Fed's Williams sees Fed 'half way' on rate-hike path: CNNBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve (Fed) President John Williams told CNN television, in an interview with the news network recorded on Tuesday and aired Wednesday.
Williams is not a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year.
Key Quotes:
When asked how far along the Fed was on its rate-hike path: "We're about half way there."
