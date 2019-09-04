Fed's Williams: Ready to act as appropriate to support economy

While delivering his prepared remarks at a conference in New York, NY Fed President John Williams said that he was ready to act as appropriate to support the economy and return to 2% inflation. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"Fed must be flexible in its response to information on the economy."

"US economy is in a good place, focused on persistently low inflation, disinflationary pressures from abroad."

"Fed's policy actions and communications have helped ease financial conditions, should help sustain expansion."

"Recent revisions to GDP, payrolls suggest the US economy's underlying momentum was somewhat less robust."

"Number one goal is to keep the US economic expansion on track."

The US Dollar Index showed little to no reaction to Williams' comments and was last down 0.3% on the day at 98.66.