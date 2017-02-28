Fed's Williams: Rate increase up for 'serious consideration' at Fed's March meeting

Fed's Williams: Rate increase up for 'serious consideration' at Fed's March meetingBy Felipe Erazo
San Francisco Fed's President John Williams is hitting the wires, via Reuters, noting that the central bank needs to raise rates gradually to avoid a too-hot economy
More headlines (via Reuters):
- Rate increase up for 'serious consideration' at Fed's march meeting
- Fed is very close to achieving employment, inflation goals
- Fed's independence from short-term political influence is key to effectiveness