Fed's Williams: Optimistic about the overall economy

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about the overall economy, as reported by Reuters.

"For a lot of small businesses, taking on other debt is not what they need," Williams added. "Fiscal support is an important part of the bridge to move forward, it's important to make sure recovery is equitable.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 93.26.