Fed’s Williams: No comments on monetary policy or economy

New York Federal Reserve President Williams, while speaking at a welcoming event some minutes ago, makes no comments on the monetary policy or the economic outlook.

On Wednesday, Williams said that the Fed will be data-dependent and preemptive going forward.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index extends its overnight consolidative mode in Asia, hovering just below the 98 handle, as markets await clarity on the US-China Phase One trade deal signing.

A softer start is seen for the Asian stock markets whle USD/JPY turn south once again alongside the S&P 500 futures.