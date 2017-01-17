Fed's Williams: More fiscal stimulus could cause higher growth

San Francisco Fed President Williams made further remarks on the state of the US economy, noting that more fiscal stimulus could cause higher growth.

Headlines via Reuters

Says he anticipates a gradual process of rate hikes over next couple of years

Says maintaining independence of the Fed is very important

We are starting to see some signs of wages picking up

More fiscal stimulus could cause growth to be higher than expected

Biggest downside risk to US growth is international, particularly China

European economy as well as politics also a downside risk to the US

Compared with before the election it looks like three will be more fiscal stimulus than we thought

Corporate tax system is well overdue for a refresh, very much out of step

Will be reassessing forecast as sees new economic and regulatory policies