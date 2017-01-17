Fed's Williams: More fiscal stimulus could cause higher growth

Fed's Williams: More fiscal stimulus could cause higher growthBy Ivan Delgado
San Francisco Fed President Williams made further remarks on the state of the US economy, noting that more fiscal stimulus could cause higher growth.
Headlines via Reuters
Says he anticipates a gradual process of rate hikes over next couple of years
Says maintaining independence of the Fed is very important
We are starting to see some signs of wages picking up
More fiscal stimulus could cause growth to be higher than expected
Biggest downside risk to US growth is international, particularly China
European economy as well as politics also a downside risk to the US
Compared with before the election it looks like three will be more fiscal stimulus than we thought
Corporate tax system is well overdue for a refresh, very much out of step
Will be reassessing forecast as sees new economic and regulatory policies