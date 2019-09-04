Fed's Williams: More economic data, geopolitical uncertainties before deciding on next move

After delivering a speech at a conference about inflation products sponsored by Euromoney, NY Fed President Williams talked to reporters and noted that there were more macroeconomic data and geopolitical uncertainties to consider before deciding on the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to push lower and was last down 0.46% on the day at 98.50. Below are some additional comments from Williams, per Reuters.

"The Fed will not be swayed by political factors."

"Expect consumer spending to moderate to a more sustainable level."

"Yield curve inversion is a market indicator of risk but based policy on data on the real economy."

"A strong labor market would help lift inflation to Fed's 2% goal."

"Expect US economy to still grow above trend at 2.0%-2.5% in 2019 despite low business investment, trade uncertainties."