Fed's Williams: May or June could be low point for economy

There is a lot of uncertainty about how the economy will evolve but there could be a significant rebound in the second half of 2020, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.
Additional takeaways
"Central bank's enormous actions to boost liquidity have helped market functioning."
"Tourism industry may take a while to rebound but construction and manufacturing may come back sooner."
"We need fiscal policy to provide income to households, along with liquidity efforts, to support businesses and economy."
"Crisis is affecting both supply and demand but the demand effects could be larger."
"Fed is in the early days of working on economic forecasts and thinking about range of scenarios that could happen."
"Fed is using data from social media and data on driving patterns to develop economic forecasts."
"Fed has a range of tools and yield curve control is a tool that could potentially complement forward guidance."
"Fed wants to make sure businesses and households make it through without lasting damage."
"Fed has not seen any signs of a shortage of demand for US Treasury securities."
"May or June could be the low point for the economy but we're still in a very difficult situation."
Market reaction
These comments had no impact on the USD's performance. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 99.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes
EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.
Altcoin offensive for market share
Ethereum could be supported by XRP in its war for dominance against Bitcoin. Ripple has been losing market share since 2017 and has a new opportunity for a change of scenery. Main indicators show a high probability that the price will slide down in the next few days.
Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low
Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...
WTI attempts a bounce above $34 mark ahead of API data
WTI (July futures on Nymex) witnessed a quick bounce from daily lows of 33.52 and regained the 34 handle in the last hour, now consolidating above the latter.