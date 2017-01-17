Fed's Williams: Further gradual U.S. interest rate hikes likely appropriate

Fed's Williams: Further gradual U.S. interest rate hikes likely appropriateBy Felipe Erazo
San Francisco Fed's President John Williams crossed the wires, via Reuters, noting that he sees unemployment rate bottoming out at 4.5 pct in the next year.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- We've reached Fed's goal of full employment
- U.S. GDP growing 1.5 pct to 1.75 pct this year and next
- Sees inflation reaching 2 pct in next couple of years
- Says goal is to support trend GDP growth, not to overshoot too much
- Sees risks to outlook roughly balanced