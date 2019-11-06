Fed's Williams: Fed would address next recession by cutting interest rates to zero

New York Fed President John Williams argued that the Federal Reserve would address the next recession by cutting interest rates to zero and by using communication and asset purchases.

"The Federal Reserve's change from raising rates to cutting rates was about assessing the risks to the outlook," Williams explained, as reported by Reuters.

These comments had little to no impact on the greenback's market valuation and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.03% on a daily basis at 97.87.