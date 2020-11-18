Fed's Williams: Fed can push further to improve labour market without having high inflation

New York Federal Williams has said that a loss of fiscal support could slow economy in the coming months.

''Williams says he is optimistic on news around vaccines and sees aid as a bridge.''

''Williams says fed is fully aware it's only reached its inflation goal briefly and that's why it introduced new framework.''

''Williams says pressures to create low inflation have become dominant in global economy.''

''Williams says fed sees it can push further to improve labour market without having high inflation.''

''Williams says there's been an enormous amount of hardship but data also shows increase in small business creation.''

Market implications

The last Federal Reserve meeting did little to impact the FX space as the concentration was elsewhere with the US election.

However, the next meeting around will be far more compelling for investors.

''Powell's focus on COVID and more fiscal stimulus needs highlight some of the tactical concern in chasing a weaker USD from current levels,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.