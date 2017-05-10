Fed’s Williams: Expects inflation to rise to 2% target

Fed’s Williams: Expects inflation to rise to 2% targetBy Eren Sengezer
San Francisco Fed President John Williams is out on the wires, with key quotes (via LiveSquawk) found below:
- Unemployment seen falling to slightly below 4%
- Expects inflation to rise to 2% target
- Despite hurricanes, US economy remains on track
- Fed will rely more on unconventional tools in the future
- Warns that inflation, bubbles could be spurred by ‘too much growth’
