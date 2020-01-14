Fed's Williams does not comment on near-term monetary policy outlook

In his prepared remarks delivered at a conference organised by the London School of Economics and Political Science, John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, refrained from commenting on the policy or the economic outlook.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.18% on the day at 97.55.

Earlier in the day, the only data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index in December rose to 2.3% from 2.1% in November on a yearly basis to fall in line with analysts' estimates.