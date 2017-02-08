Fed's Williams: Appropriate to start b/sheet adjustment this autumn

Fed's Williams: Appropriate to start b/sheet adjustment this autumnBy Eren Sengezer
Additional headlines from John Williams, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, are crossing the wires, via Reuters, with the key quotes found below:
- Supports beginning to trim Fed's balance sheet 'this fall'
- Will take about 4 years to get balance sheet down to 'reasonable size'
- Jobless rate will hold just above 4% through 2018, inflation to rise to 2% within 1-2 years
- Appropriate to start balance sheet adjustment this autumn, will be ‘nice & easy’ at start
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.