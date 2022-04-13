Fed's Waller: Prefers a 50 bps rate hike in May, and possibly more in June and July

Fed board of governors member Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that he supports a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming May Fed meeting, and possibly more hikes of the same margin at the June and July meetings, reported Reuters citing comments made in a CNBC interview.
Additional Remarks:
- The high inflation in the latest Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report was not surprising.
- The Fed will continue with its plan for rate hikes and reducing accommodation to get inflation under control.
- March CPI was "pretty much the peak".
- The Fed will start seeing some relief on inflation in the coming months, but that doesn't relieve the need for us to raise rates.
- "We want to get to above neutral in the later half of this year."
- "Higher mortgage rates will have a bite on how much people can pay for houses, so we will see downward pressure on prices in the coming months."
- It's completely feasible to avert a recession.
- "We can pull back demand for labor, and not have a big impact on jobs."
- "We can get prices down without causing a recession."
- "We are not in a Volcker moment."
- "We don't need to cause a shock, but we will do what it takes to get inflation back down, though we can do it in an orderly way."
- "This is a good time to do aggressive actions because the economy can take it."
