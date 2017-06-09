Fed’s Vice President Stanley Fischer to step down in mid-October

Fed’s Vice President Stanley Fischer to step down in mid-OctoberBy Omkar Godbole
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer has resigned effective in mid-October, giving President Trump more room to reshape the leadership of the US Fed sooner than expected.
Fischer cited “personal reasons” in a resignation letter Wednesday to Trump for leaving on or around Oct. 13.
“During my time on the Board, the economy has continued to strengthen, providing millions of additional jobs for working Americans,” he wrote in the letter. “We have built upon earlier steps to make the financial system stronger and more resilient.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.