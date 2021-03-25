Fed's Tom Barkin: Will see inflation spike this year, return to normal next

Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin says ''will see inflation spike this year, return to normal next year.''

Earlier, he said the US economy may be primed for several years of above-trend growth as families spend perhaps $2 trillion in excess savings banked during the pandemic.

The Fed’s pledge not to raise rates or curb $120 billion in monthly bond purchases until the economy more clearly recovers “is quite explicit and outcome based,” Barkin said. “When we hit the guidance I want to normalize as much as the next guy. But I want to hit the guidance.”

There has been no market reaction to the comments.