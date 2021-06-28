Fed’s Rosengren: US cannot afford housing market ‘boom and bust’ – FT

In a Financial Times (FT) on Monday, Eric Rosengren, the President of the Boston Federal Reserve (Fed) said that the US can't afford a ‘boom and bust cycle’ in the housing market.
Additional quotes
You don't want too much exuberance in the housing market.
It's worth paying close attention to what is happening in the housing market.
Not saying that there will be a bust.
Such cycles have occurred multiple times, a source of financial stability concerns.
Market reaction
The US dollar index is holding the higher ground around 91.85, unfazed by the above comments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1900 on firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.3900 despite UK’s Brexit, covid jitters
GBP/USD is bouncing back towards 1.3900. Hopes of easy unlock due to likely symmetry between Health and Finance Ministry back the buyers. UK PM Johnson to battle Germany’s push to ban British travelers. Sausage war eases but NI protocol, fisheries keep Brexit drama high, Fedspeak awaited.
Gold treads water around $1780 amid a quiet start to the NFP week
Gold price is struggling to recover ground above $1780, having found support at $1770 once again. Despite the uptick in the US dollar across the board, the risk-off market mood, in response to rising Delta covid strain concerns, underpins gold’s safe-haven appeal.
SafeMoon price prepares to catapult 40%
SafeMoon price has pierced through a resistance barrier at $0.00000295, indicating the start of an upswing. A minor pullback that retests the said supply level could trigger a 40% run-up to $0.00000412. If SAFEMOON produces a swing low below $0.00000267, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.