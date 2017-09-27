Fed’s Rosengren: Scope for Fed to move rates slowly due to low inflation

Fed’s Rosengren: Scope for Fed to move rates slowly due to low inflationBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments hit the wires from the Boston Fed President Rosengren earlier today, as he responded to the Q & A session, following his scheduled speech in New York.
Key Headlines via Bloomberg:
Scope for Fed to move rates slowly due to low inflation
Unemployment under 4% is certainly a possibility
Very tight labor markets lead to more price pressures
Would be concerned by very inflated asset prices
