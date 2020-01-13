Fed's Rosengren: Low rates could encourage investors to take risk in search for better yields

Low interest rates could encourage investors to take risk in search of better yields, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said in his prepared remarks delivered to the Connecticut Business & Industry Association in Hartford, Connecticut, on Monday.

"Policymakers anticipate an almost ideal outcome in 2020 of a strong labour market and inflation near 2% target," Rosengren added. "It's important to consider risks that could cause significant deviations from the forecast."

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's market valuation. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.1% on the day at 97.45.