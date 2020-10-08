Fed’s Rosengren: Limit to how much more we can lower long-term rates – BBG TV

Eric Rosengren, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in a Bloomberg TV interview, has stated that there is a limit to how much more the Federal Reserve can lower long-term rates

and explained that more QE still worth weighing despite limited gains.

Fed’s Rosengren said that there are limited benefits of more QE puts focus on fiscal aid.

That is crucial and potentially bullish for the US dollar.

Analysts at Rabobank explained that a Blue Wave would lead to a more substantial fiscal stimulus package that could support optimism about world growth and boost risk appetite.

''This environment may on first sight soften the USD though in the medium term downside could be limited by the coincident assumption that a large fiscal stimulus plan could remove pressure for increased monetary policy stimulus from the Fed.''

DXY technical analysis

In the analysis from the end of last week, DXY Price Analysis: EM-FX/DXY could be a tell-tale sign of things to come, an additional case was made for a higher dollar.