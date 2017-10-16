Fed’s Rosengren: Fed will probably need to hike in Dec & 3-4 times “over the course of next year”

More comments crossed the wires, via Reuters, from the Boston Fed President Rosengren:

Federal Reserve will probably need to raise interest rates in December and then three of four times “over the course of next year”

When asked if the next Fed chair wanted to enshrine a rule that suggests a faster pace of rate hikes into law:

“My hope would be that they were flexible and pragmatic enough that if the rule wasn’t working particularly well that they would make adjustments. For example, reading John Taylor’s paper at this conference, he seemed pretty flexible: he talked about a variety of different rules, talked about different ways that they could be implemented.”