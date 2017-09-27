Fed's Rosengren crossing the wires: Favours gradual rate hikes despite inflation miss

Fed's Rosengren crossing the wires: Favours gradual rate hikes despite inflation missBy Ross J Burland
Fed's Rosengren has hit the wires with the following comments:
- Favor gradual rate hikes despite inflation miss
- Economy risks overheating, could lift asset prices
- Idiosyncratic factors to depress inflation til spring
- Unempl will be 'materially below' natural rate
- Fed, private analysts agree low inflation is transitory
- Difficult to untangle storm impacts from econ data
- Hurricanes to result in higher inflation next few months
Earlier Fed speakers:
