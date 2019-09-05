Fed’s Quarles: No comments on monetary policy or economy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair and Head of Supervision Randal Quarles was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Fed is preparing to make further simplifications to "stress capital buffer" proposal after industry concerns.
Quarles said the Fed could simply increase the minimum capital it requires banks to hold after undergoing annual stress tests, which would be a simpler and more predictable approach.
The comments have little to no impact on the markets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index extends its retreat into a third straight day today, now printing fresh lows at 98.28 despite the rally in Treasury yields.
