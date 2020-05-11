Fed's Quarles: More may be required of Fed before crisis ends

Randal Quarles, the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, said on Monday that more may be required of the Fed before the crisis ends, per Reuters.

"US banks are well-positioned to serve as a source of strength, not strain, in the current crisis," Quarles added. "Banks must continue to work constructively with borrowers."

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on the market sentiment, As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.12% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.3% and 1.1%, respectively.